Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Up 1.2 %

WSO stock opened at $316.60 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.33.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

