B. Riley Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $17.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCM Technologies stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 61.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Articles

