Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$31.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 1.23. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, with a total value of C$456,050.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at C$456,050.16. In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$530,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,143,401.60. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,050.16. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

