Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 855,765 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

