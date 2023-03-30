Bank of America Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $165.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $173.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.
Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE SRE opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy
In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
