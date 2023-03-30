Bank of America Downgrades iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Underperform

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of IHRT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $542.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

