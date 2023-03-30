Bank of America Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Price Target to GBX 850

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE CUK opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.26. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

