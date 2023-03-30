Bank of America Raises Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $17.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,835 shares of company stock worth $4,633,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

