Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.02.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$67.83 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$92.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.34. The firm has a market cap of C$80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
See Also
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.