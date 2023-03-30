Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $275.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.82.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $193.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $613.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.