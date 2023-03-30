Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $3.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -11.71 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

