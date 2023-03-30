BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Earnings on Friday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

BIO-key International Trading Down 3.8 %

BIO-key International stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

