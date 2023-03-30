BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Acquires 20,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BioAtla stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioAtla by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
