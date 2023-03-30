BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Acquires 20,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioAtla Stock Up 6.8 %

BioAtla stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioAtla by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioAtla Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

