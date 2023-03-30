Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.