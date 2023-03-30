Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of BMEA opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
