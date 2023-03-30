BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $140.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $140.00 price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.
BioNTech Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.
Institutional Trading of BioNTech
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
