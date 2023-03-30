Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 3 1 0 2.00 NuVasive 0 9 2 0 2.18

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 457.85%. NuVasive has a consensus price target of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 32.31%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -24.61% 7.87% 3.06% NuVasive 3.36% 12.45% 4.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 0.22 $19.38 million ($2.07) -0.58 NuVasive $1.20 billion 1.67 $40.41 million $0.71 54.04

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NuVasive beats Bioventus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

