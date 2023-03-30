Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Purchases 53,413 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

BX stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.