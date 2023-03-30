Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s previous close.

BLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

BLNK stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 282,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

