BMO Capital Markets Cuts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$18.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IPCO opened at C$13.27 on Monday. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$10.01 and a 52 week high of C$16.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

