BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$19.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.20.

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE PSI opened at C$11.97 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$974.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.69.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

