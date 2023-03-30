BMO Capital Markets Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.56.
Trican Well Service Stock Up 1.3 %
TCW opened at C$3.03 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$693.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.47.
Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
See Also
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.