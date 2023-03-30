BMO Capital Markets Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.36.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.16. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.41 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

