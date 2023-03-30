BMO Capital Markets Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$9.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CJ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$7.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.26 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

About Cardinal Energy

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

