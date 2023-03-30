BMO Capital Markets Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$78.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.30.

TOU opened at C$55.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of C$18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,639,974 shares in the company, valued at C$580,286,573.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,455 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

