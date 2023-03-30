Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,571.77 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,475.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,119.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

