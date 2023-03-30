Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

