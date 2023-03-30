Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 341 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $349.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

