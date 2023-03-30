Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 8,072 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

