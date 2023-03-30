Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 336 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

