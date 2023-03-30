Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 460 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

