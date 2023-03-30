Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 532.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $155.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

