Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $42,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in New Relic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Relic Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $71.66 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. Analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.