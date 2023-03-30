Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires Shares of 693 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

