Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.