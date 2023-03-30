BRC (BRCC) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BRC to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 4 2 0 2.33 BRC Competitors 177 1201 1524 30 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BRC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 102.07%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 96.39%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.85 BRC Competitors $14.03 billion $1.73 billion 113.89

BRC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BRC competitors beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

