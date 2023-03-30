Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $30.63

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

