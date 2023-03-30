Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,270

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($40.18).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th.
AAL opened at GBX 2,634 ($32.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.94, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,437.50 ($29.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,064.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,052.74.
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($30.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,246.63). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
