Brokerages Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT at $100.20

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $96.71 on Monday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

