Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $99.33

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $90.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.