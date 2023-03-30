Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 571.17

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 584.45 ($7.18).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.27) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.33) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.14) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.05) on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 487.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,237.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

