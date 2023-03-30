Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $62.00

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

