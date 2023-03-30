Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Target Price at $26.71

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after buying an additional 1,355,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 1,140,901 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 1,076,617 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after buying an additional 497,635 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.6 %

KMT stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.