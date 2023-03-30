Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT at $28.67

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPLUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $9.99 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.