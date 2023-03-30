Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $20.41

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

