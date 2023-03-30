Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $341.11

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $331.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

