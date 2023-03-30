Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target at $36.90

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $19,074,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,029,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

