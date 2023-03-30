Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $73.72

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.72.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 241.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 95,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

