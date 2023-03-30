Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.71 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

