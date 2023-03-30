BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Purchases 5,790 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,754,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BRT opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

