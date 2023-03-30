Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 281.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

